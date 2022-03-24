Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

