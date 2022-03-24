Advertisement

Elkhart County Symphony to raise money for Ukraine

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Symphony will perform a world-premier piece of music benefitting relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend.

It will take place as part of the symphony’s “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” concert at the Lerner Theater.

The premier is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

The symphony has received an advanced copy of “Kyiv 2022″ written by Brian Balmages.

The composer will donate all of the proceeds from that piece of music to relief organizations serving in Ukraine.

Tickets are available both at the box office, and by simply clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in Delphi murders investigation after release of police interview transcript
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
One dead in Elkhart County crash
First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night. Snow for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Winter Grip Continues..Lake Effect Snow Showers up next!
Antonio's Italian Ristorante has now brought home a winning pizza in competitions over the past...
Elkhart restaurant wins award at International Pizza Expo

Latest News

This week in our 2nd Chance segment, 16 News Now is highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge.
2nd Chance: Morgan
Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems...
Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets
WNDU Vault: Space Age tech has come a long way since the 80's
WNDU Vault: Space Age tech has come a long way since the 80's
WNDU Vault: Avanti bankruptcy
WNDU Vault: Avanti bankruptcy
The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.
Jewish Federation holds art show for Ukraine relief