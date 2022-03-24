Elkhart County Symphony to raise money for Ukraine

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Symphony will perform a world-premier piece of music benefitting relief efforts in Ukraine this weekend.

It will take place as part of the symphony’s “New Adventures: Brahms and Video Games” concert at the Lerner Theater.

The premier is scheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m.

The symphony has received an advanced copy of “Kyiv 2022″ written by Brian Balmages.

The composer will donate all of the proceeds from that piece of music to relief organizations serving in Ukraine.

Tickets are available both at the box office, and by simply clicking here.

