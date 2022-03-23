Advertisement

Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

The couple immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived. (Source: WCCO)
By Kirsten Mitchell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait.

Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.

“All of a sudden my water broke, and I was like, ‘Babe, we got to go,’” she recalled.

But they didn’t make it to the Mother Baby Center in St. Paul before their baby girl decided to make her debut on I-94.

“Her whole head was already out. And he was such a champ, just told me to take a deep breath and push. I did, and she was out,” Bieniek-Phelps explained.

Her husband called 911, and a dispatch operator walked him through the process.

He used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“You just never know the strength of yourself, your significant other or you as a couple until you are in that moment. You definitely come out shining,” Bieniek-Phelps said.

Baby Ariel was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple said they had planned to have the baby induced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
Around 206 jobs are being cut at a West Frankfort boat production plant.
Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday

Latest News

The exoscope is providing surgeons with a versatility not seen before in microsurgeries in this...
Medical Moment: How the exoscope is transforming microsurgery
Kosciusko County fifth graders have created a phone line that will give you a positive message...
5th grade class creates positive phone line to cheer people up
While the journey required driving 55 hours in three days, John Boston says he will return to...
Niles man returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees relocate amid Russian invasion
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Established locally in 1989, Rebuilding Together is a nonprofit, community-based partnership of...
Nearly 700 homes repaired through ‘Rebuilding Together’ program