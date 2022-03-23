Wednesday’s Child: Easy-going Eddie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For foster children available for adoption, life gets better when they’re connected with a new family.

Grant Me Hope sent us the video of Eddie who is hoping to connect with a family willing to adopt him.

Eddie is 15-years-old and loves card games and board games.

“Especially Risk and chess,” Eddie said.

Eddie is hoping that his forever family will have plenty of pets.

“I can’t say that there will ever be a perfect family because no one’s perfect,” Eddie said. “As long as there is a field and animals, I’m happy.”

Eddie hopes his new family likes to travel. He would like to see the Grand Canyon or Niagra Falls someday. Eddie is easy going and has a great attitude in life.

“People call me ‘golden heart’ sometimes because I’ve always given 50 or 60 chances like parents do. If it’s like, if someone’s so mad and everything, I try and calm them down with my calm voice,” said Eddie.

Eddie would like to become a world famous chef someday.

If you would like to learn more about Eddie, simply click through to Grant Me Hope and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

