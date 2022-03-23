Walkerton man arrested for possession of child pornography

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police a criminal investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Thomas Back, 29, from Walkerton. Police say Back was a resident of Westville in LaPorte County when the crimes occurred.

Back was arrested on Monday, March 21, and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail. His bond was set at $20,005.00.

He faces the following charges:

35-42-4-4(b)(2) Level 4 Felony: Child Exploitation-Same as 7153, but aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(c)(2) 35-42-4-4(b)(2) Level 4 Felony: Child Exploitation-Same as 7153, but aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(c)(2) 35-42-4-4(b)(2) Level 4 Felony: Child Exploitation-Same as 7153, but aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(c)(2) 35-42-4-4(d) Level 5 Felony: Possession of Child Pornography with an aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(e)(2) 35-42-4-4(d) Level 5 Felony: Possession of Child Pornography with an aggravating factor found in 35-42-4-4(e)(2)

