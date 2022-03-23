Tickets on sale for ‘2022 House Raffle on the Road’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets for the Saint Joseph Health System’s 2022 ‘House Raffle on the Road’ are now on sale.

The prize is a 2022 Thor Motor Coach Delano Sprinter valued at nearly $200,000.

Raffle tickets are $150 and will be sold in-person from March 23 through March 25 at the medical pavilion in South Bend. Sales after March 25 are by appointment only, or via mail.

The annual raffle raises funds for parents who have children in the Mishawaka Medical Center’s NICU.

“We have rooms that are available for parents who have children that are in the NICU where they can be close by, they can maybe go get a nap, they can rest but then be close to that child,” said Eileen Toney from the foundation of SJHS. “It all pays for that.”

The drawing will take place on Friday, June 17 at the pavilion and via live stream.

For more information or to request a raffle ticket, click here or email houseraffle@sjrmc.com.

