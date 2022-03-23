Advertisement

Teen charged in Grace Ross murder case appears in court

By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen charged in the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross appeared in court for the first time with his new public defenders.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting following the death of Ross one year ago. He’s being tried as an adult.

The judge said his biggest concern in this hearing was to find out where Hutchens should be housed—the St. Joseph County Jail, or the Juvenile Justice Center.

Parties will return to the St. Joseph County courthouse next Wednesday, March 30, to sort this issue out and move to the next stages in the case.

