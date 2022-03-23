Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shoving of 87-year-old NYC woman

Police say the victim was pushed from behind, fell and hit her head on the pavement. (WCBS, NYPD, GUSTERN FAMILY, LAUREN PAZIENZA, CAROL SHELTON, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Authorities in New York City have charged a 26-year-old woman with manslaughter in the shoving death of an 87-year-old woman.

Police say 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind March 10 as she stood outside her Manhattan apartment. She coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”

When she fell, she hit her head on the pavement. She was hospitalized but ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach, coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and...
Barbara Maier Gustern, an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach, coached Blondie’s Debbie Harry and the cast of the recent Broadway revival of “Oklahoma!”(Source: Gustern Family, WCBS via CNN)

“She was a force of nature. I called her a little neutron star, a tiny ball of energy, building community everywhere she went,” said her grandson, A.J. Gustern.

The suspect, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza, was arraigned Tuesday after she surrendered to police with an attorney. She’s charged with manslaughter.

She did not enter a plea at the arraignment, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of Barbara Maier Gustern.
Lauren Pazienza, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the shoving death of Barbara Maier Gustern.(Source: NYPD, WCBS via CNN)

Prosecutors allege Pazienza crossed the street toward Barbara Gustern, called her an expletive and pushed her. According to the criminal complaint, there was “no apparent reason” for the alleged attack.

A.J. Gustern wants to hear what Pazienza has to say in court.

“I’d like to stress innocent until proven guilty. If she did do this, then I would like answers. I’m still praying for you, and the karmic weight you’ve taken on is incredible. So, God help you,” he said.

Pazienza’s bail is set at $500,000. If found guilty of manslaughter, she could face up to 25 years in prison. She is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
Around 206 jobs are being cut at a West Frankfort boat production plant.
Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday

Latest News

The exoscope is providing surgeons with a versatility not seen before in microsurgeries in this...
Medical Moment: How the exoscope is transforming microsurgery
Kosciusko County fifth graders have created a phone line that will give you a positive message...
5th grade class creates positive phone line to cheer people up
While the journey required driving 55 hours in three days, John Boston says he will return to...
Niles man returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees relocate amid Russian invasion
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Established locally in 1989, Rebuilding Together is a nonprofit, community-based partnership of...
Nearly 700 homes repaired through ‘Rebuilding Together’ program