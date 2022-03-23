Advertisement

South Bend VPA hosting Youth Summer Job Fair on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for help this summer!

The organization is hosting a youth job fair this upcoming Saturday, March 26, at the Howard Park Event Center. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

Although it’s geared towards younger people, anyone needing a job is welcome to attend and apply.

Positions begin at $15 an hour. Those working in a part-time or seasonal position will receive training resources and life skills, including financial literacy, conflict resolution, time management, budgeting, and goal setting during the eight-week program.

If you are unable to attend, in person, visit //southbendin.gov/jobs to see a list of open positions and apply. To learn more about the Youth Jobs Program, visit //sbvpa.org/youthjobs.

