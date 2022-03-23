Advertisement

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills. (SOURCE: Elan Torbati)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects.

The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills.

The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to Beverly Hills police.

Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.

Video of the crime was taken by a driver who was passing by.

Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. No further description was available.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
Around 206 jobs are being cut at a West Frankfort boat production plant.
Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
UPDATE: FBI identifies Goshen man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Dazhon A. Howard
Trial for suspect in deadly University Park Mall shooting results in hung jury, mistrial
One dead in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Friday with Wintry Weather for the Weekend
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia