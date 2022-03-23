Advertisement

Search enters 11th day for 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot in Nevada

Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured...
Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured left, was caught on surveillance video.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - The search for an 18-year-old who police say was kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada has entered its 11th day.

Police say Naomi Irion was abducted from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 35 miles east of Reno, on March 12 just before 5:30 a.m. She was waiting for a shuttle to her job at Panasonic, which normally arrives to pick her up between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., according to her brother.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows a man approaching Irion’s car at 5:24 a.m., and a minute later, her car leaves the parking lot.

Irion’s brother Casey Valley said he learned from Panasonic that Irion did not show up for work that day. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Photos of Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen.
Photos of Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Valley said he went to the Walmart the next day when Irion still did not come home. Once at Walmart, he watched surveillance video showing the suspect say or do something to make Irion move over from the driver side of her car to the passenger side. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction with Irion inside the car. Valley said he was “mortified” when he saw the video.

The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and a mask. Investigators also clarified that they do not believe the suspect is homeless.

On March 15, a ping of Irion’s cell phone led authorities to an industrial park in Fernley where they found her car. Deputies say evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was criminal in nature.

Her phone has not been found.

Authorities also discussed a suspect vehicle in this case – a dark-colored 2020 or newer Chevrolet, 2500, High Country four-door pickup truck. Investigators believe the driver of this truck has a direct connection to Irion’s disappearance and her current whereabouts.

Investigators believe the driver of this truck has a direct connection to Naomi Irion's...
Investigators believe the driver of this truck has a direct connection to Naomi Irion's disappearance and her current whereabouts.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Irion was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic shirt, a gray cardigan and gray, black or brown knockoff Ugg boots. She was also carrying a black purse. She is 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. She also has a smiley face tattoo on one of her ankles and a septum piercing. She is known to carry a fidget spinner, her family said.

The community held a candlelight vigil for Irion on Tuesday.

Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill said the sheriff’s office is following up on hundreds of tips received daily. He encouraged anyone with information to call authorities at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Updated Naomi Irion flyer
Updated Naomi Irion flyer(Naomi Irion family)

