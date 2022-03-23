Advertisement

Nitro Circus heading to Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For nearly two decades, Nitro Circus has been defined by, “the good, the bad, and the rad.” Now, they are slated to bring their North American death-defying stunt show to South Bend.

The extreme sports group will kick off their new their new tour at Four Winds Field on Thursday, June 2.

This all-new show features Nitro Circus stars like the Contraption Kings - three-time X Games gold medalist Williams, all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS “Go-Big Show” finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn and cool under pressure rider Josh Roberts. They are joined by fellow “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Fotheringham, whose refusal to let his wheelchair limit him has inspired fans from Nitro Circus shows to the Paralympic Games.

Tickets are available by simply clicking here.

