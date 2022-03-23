Nitro Circus heading to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For nearly two decades, Nitro Circus has been defined by, “the good, the bad, and the rad.” Now, they are slated to bring their North American death-defying stunt show to South Bend.

The extreme sports group will kick off their new their new tour at Four Winds Field on Thursday, June 2.

This all-new show features Nitro Circus stars like the Contraption Kings - three-time X Games gold medalist Williams, all-around stunt master Dusty Wygle, decorated BMX athlete Kurtis Downs (also a TBS “Go-Big Show” finalist), BMX pro Todd Meyn and cool under pressure rider Josh Roberts. They are joined by fellow “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” competitor Fotheringham, whose refusal to let his wheelchair limit him has inspired fans from Nitro Circus shows to the Paralympic Games.

Tickets are available by simply clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.