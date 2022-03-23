Advertisement

Marian hoping to bring home first state title in boys’ basketball this weekend

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Marian has had a lot of successful names come through the boys’ basketball program, such as Demetrius Jackson and Jaden Ivey.

But none of them have been able to bring a state title back to Mishawaka.

However, this Knights team has a chance to do that on Saturday. Marian made history this past weekend by winning Semi-State, and the Knights are hoping to make history again.

“You know when it’s ticking down towards the end, I was kind of a little emotional, that I’m going to be in the same kind of situation as guys I’ve admired my whole life,” says head coach Robb Berger. “It’ll be something that these kids will be honored (for) throughout the rest of their life and something they’ll tell their kids about as time goes on.”

“It’s crazy, it’s surreal,” says junior guard Deaglan Sullivan. “I still don’t think it’s really clicked in my mind yet, but I’m just super grateful for the experience.

“It’d be crazy,” Sullivan continued. “It’d be a blessing. It would be the first time in history. We made history when we won Semi-State and it would just be crazy. It’d be a blessing.”

The Knights will face Beech Grove, a team who is also looking for its first state championship in boys’ basketball, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

