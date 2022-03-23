Advertisement

IUSB athletic trainer is ‘Rising Star’ finalist

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year, a local athletic trainer is one of six finalists vying for national recognition as a ‘Rising Star’ in the field.

On Wednesday, Lauren Burish was busy doing the kinds of things the unsung heroes of March Madness do.

“They very well could be. I think so. Definitely keeping, you know, star players, important people out on the court, healthy, keep them moving scoring points, whatever they need,” said the Assistant Athletic Trainer at Indiana University South Bend.

Burish has already been named the youngest ever staff athletic trainer of the year, and the first to come from the NAIA, as opposed to the NCAA.

Now she is one of six finalists for the industry’s Rising Star award. The candidate who gets the most votes at Rising Star 2022 - Henry Schein Medical wins.

“It’s another spotlight for athletic trainers, especially during national athletic training month. For us to be recognized for what we do, what we provide, and just help educate not only athletes, but parents and coaches and you know, be that voice for schools that don’t have athletic trainers yet, and to be that voice for student athletes that need athletic trainers,” Burish explained.

Burish is a 2012 Warsaw High School graduate and a past co-director of the Lake City Skiers Water Show.

It wasn’t that long ago that she received services from an athletic trainer as a college athlete at Benedictine in Illinois. “That’s how I kind of found my love for athletic training was through the care I received as an athlete and wanting to be able to continue on and provide that care back for other student athletes.”

Burish was nominated by her peers, and her application was among those favorably reviewed by a panel of industry experts. Again, the winner will be determined by voting over the internet. Anyone can cast a vote, although there will be only one vote allowed per email address. The deadline to vote is Saturday, March 26.

The company that runs the contest, Henry Schein, is a medical device maker, so the winner will get medical devices.

While many awards are geared toward people with many years of service, the Rising Star competition is different. It goes to people who were certified five or fewer years ago.

