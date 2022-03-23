Indiana Sen. Braun walks back interracial marriage comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana says he misunderstood the question when he told reporters that the Supreme Court was wrong to legalize interracial marriage nationwide and should instead allow individual states to decide such issues.

Braun spoke to reporters during a press call Tuesday to discuss his evaluation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. When the senator was asked if he supported the high court “leaving the question of interracial marriage to the states,” Braun responded, “Yes.”

He added that the Supreme Court shouldn’t “homogenize” issues nationwide, instead leaving them up to individual states to decide.

Braun walked back his comments hours later, saying he misunderstood “a line of questioning” and emphasizing that he condemns racism “in any form.”

3/23/2022 2:49:07 PM (GMT -4:00)