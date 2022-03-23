Advertisement

‘He was laying there praying’: Man rides out tornado in his bed

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home. (Source: KSAT)
By Sarah Acosta
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSBURY, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas man is grateful that his elderly father is unharmed after he rode out a tornado that tore through his property from his bed.

Clint Murphy was taking it all in Tuesday as he went through their belongings, left scattered hundreds of feet across his property outside of Kingsbury, Texas. A tornado tore through his RV and father’s home Monday evening.

“Yeah, it’s pretty emotional,” he said.

He wasn’t home when the tornado struck, but his 70-year-old, immobile father was.

“And they walked around the corner here and he was sitting on the edge of that bed smoking,” Murphy said. “Just sitting there. ‘Took y’all long enough,’ he said. ‘About time y’all got here.’”

Murphy doesn’t understand how his father wasn’t hurt.

“No scratch and I guarantee he was, he was laying there praying,” he said. “I guarantee you that.”

Those were prayers answered when he remained unharmed after the home’s roof collapsed and most of the walls were ripped off.

“He said the roof fell on him and then he said it lifted off of him,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s whole living room is gone. All the stuff stored in his shed is untouched, but the shed itself was sucked up onto the house and into a tree.

Several kayaks are scattered across the property, and his new RV is destroyed. It was sitting on concrete squares when strong winds picked it up and moved it about 15 yards, wrapping it around a tree.

Murphy is staying positive, saying all they can do now is clean up and rebuild.

“Maybe two little cabins for me and my dad,” He said.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
Around 206 jobs are being cut at a West Frankfort boat production plant.
Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday

Latest News

Kosciusko County fifth graders have created a phone line that will give you a positive message...
5th grade class creates positive phone line to cheer people up
While the journey required driving 55 hours in three days, John Boston says he will return to...
Niles man returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees relocate amid Russian invasion
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey delivers a remote state of...
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
Established locally in 1989, Rebuilding Together is a nonprofit, community-based partnership of...
Nearly 700 homes repaired through ‘Rebuilding Together’ program
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say