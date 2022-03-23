First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Pockets of heavy rain with thunder and lightning through 8 PM. Off and on light showers will continue overnight. Low: near 40°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with off and on light showers to drizzle. High: 45° Low: 35°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with off and on light showers throughout the day. High: 48° Low: 32°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

WEEKEND FORECAST: First half of the weekend will be cloudy with light showers to snowflakes mixed in. High temperatures Saturday will stay down in the lower 40s with a hard freeze potential Saturday night. Sunday will feature chilly air, but with more sunshine! High temperatures Sunday will stay down into the 30s.

