First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
Showers and T-storms will continue to move through Michiana through early Wednesday evening. Off and on light showers will continue overnight through Thursday. Lower 40s to upper 30s by the weekend for daytime highs.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TONIGHT: Pockets of heavy rain with thunder and lightning through 8 PM. Off and on light showers will continue overnight. Low: near 40°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cooler with off and on light showers to drizzle. High: 45° Low: 35°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with off and on light showers throughout the day. High: 48° Low: 32°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND FORECAST: First half of the weekend will be cloudy with light showers to snowflakes mixed in. High temperatures Saturday will stay down in the lower 40s with a hard freeze potential Saturday night. Sunday will feature chilly air, but with more sunshine! High temperatures Sunday will stay down into the 30s.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.