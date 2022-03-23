Advertisement

FDA details problems at Sturgis, Mich., plant behind recalled baby formula

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety inspectors say baby formula maker Abbott failed to maintain sanitary conditions at the Sturgis, Mich., manufacturing plant recently linked to a cluster of infant illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating the plant after Abbott recalled several leading infant formulas. The products have been tied to four infant hospitalizations, including two deaths, due to a rare bacterial infection.

FDA inspectors released their initial findings Tuesday evening. Among other problems, they found a history of contamination with the bacteria in various parts of the plant.

But the FDA report doesn’t identify a root cause for the latest outbreak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
Around 206 jobs are being cut at a West Frankfort boat production plant.
Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
UPDATE: FBI identifies Goshen man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Dazhon A. Howard
Trial for suspect in deadly University Park Mall shooting results in hung jury, mistrial
One dead in Elkhart County crash

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Showers Friday with Wintry Weather for the Weekend
The Knights will hit the road to Indianapolis on Friday morning for Saturday night’s game.
Marian boys’ basketball team gets send-off ahead of state championship game
4th year of Go Baby Go at Edgewood Middle School
Warsaw School’s robotics team helps children with mobility issues
This is Edgewood Middle School's robotics teams' fourth year participating Go-Baby-Go, a...
Warsaw School's robotics team helps kids with mobility issues
On Thursday, Oren Miller, 31 of Middlebury, died in a traffic collision in Elkhart County.
US 20 fatality crash