Elkhart School Board hears concerns on bullying

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Parents, students, and community leaders attended the meeting at Elkhart High School’s Auditorium looking for answers after an Elkhart middle school student took her own life early last week.

Rio Allred was a 12-year-old North Side middle school student. Her family says she was a victim of constant physical and psychological bullying.

“She had alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that made her body attack her hair follicles and made her hair fall out,” said Rio’s mom Nicole Ball. “She started this school year with a wig, a beautiful wig. Within the first few weeks, kids were ripping it off of her head. In front of the whole class...Would smack her upside the head in the hallway.”

Holding back tears, Ball continued: “I knew that Rio was going to be big things in the world... I truly knew she was going to change the world; I just didn’t think it would be like this.”

Emotions ran high as parents and students expressed their concerns about bullying at Elkhart Schools which led to this tragedy.

One Elkhart mom said the Elkhart promise, the mission statement of the Elkhart school system to support all students isn’t being followed through on, with another saying that trust in the school board is nonexistent.

The Elkhart Promise states that “Every student is known by name, challenged and supported by highly effective staff, and in partnership with the community, will graduate career/college ready and life ready.”

The Elkhart School Board will meet with school principals on Wednesday to address accusations of bullying in schools.

“It is a requirement in the (Elkhart) Bullying Protocol and in (Indiana) State Law that the person who is doing the bullying behaviors also receives counseling and follow up and they are checked in on as well. The saying is that hurt people often hurt people, ”said Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Public Schools

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

Elkhart Community Schools is providing additional grief counseling this week for students and parents who need it. To review Elkhart Community Schools’ Bullying Policy, click here.

If you are contemplating suicide or suspect that from a loved one, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800)273-8255 or visit their website by clicking here.

