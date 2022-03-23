Dometic Corporation to lay off 159 workers at Elkhart plant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Dometic Corporation says it’s laying off 159 people from its plant on Industrial Parkway in Elkhart.

The company says all manufacturing employees will be laid off because production is being moved elsewhere.

The Elkhart plant will keep some warranty and tech service jobs at their location.

The layoffs are scheduled to start on May 20.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.