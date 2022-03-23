Day 3: Man on trial for killing Delany Crosby at UP Mall testifies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The trial continues for the man accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby inside the University Park Mall in September of 2020.

21-year-old Dazhon Howard appeared in court on a day that started with testimony from another person who was with him when he pulled the trigger.

If you remember Howard’s friend who testified Tuesday, the state put the mother of his child on the stand Wednesday.

She told the jury what she could remember from the trip to Foot Locker that ended with Delaney Crosby’s death.

She confirmed much of what Howard’s friend said Tues. when he claimed Crosby acted aggressively and threatened to kill them.

The state pointed out some inconsistencies in her response based on what she’d told an investigator in Sept. 2020.

They claimed the witness told investigators that Howard pulled the trigger because people would think he was weak if he didn’t.

The witness claimed on Wed. that Howard shot Crosby to protect his child, his friends, and himself.

She said Crosby told their group that included two children quote, “I have something for you and your kids outside. I’m going to kill all of you.”

The state’s last witness was the detective she spoke to. He also broke down the surveillance footage for the jury.

Dazhon Howard Testifies

Howard told his side of the story on Wed. while testifying on the witness stand.

Howard detailed a history between him and Crosby we haven’t heard much about.

He says their interactions before they ran into each other at the mall gave him reason to fear for his life.

He says an interaction in 2018 started it all when one of Crosby’s friends shot Howard in the head, sending him to the hospital.

Howard claims he never went to the police regarding this or any of the future incidents.

In July of 2020, Howard says Crosby pistol-whipped him in front of his son for snitching--referring to what happened in 2018.

Then a few weeks before the mall incident, he claimed Crosby started shooting up his car when they randomly stopped at the same intersection in Benton Harbor.

Howard said he bought his first gun in between then and the mall shooting so he could protect himself from further encounters with Crosby.

“It’s what led up to the day in question and that’s coming next. You’re going to hear about the relationship between these two fellas, both the victim and the defendant, leading up to today. Leading up to what you see on the video,” said one of the lawyers on Howard’s defense, Don Sappanos.

The fourth day of trial is expected to pick back up on Thursday at 10:30 AM.

