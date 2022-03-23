Benton Harbor’s season ends in state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s season came to an end Tuesday night in the Division 2 state quarterfinals.

For the second year in a row, Grand Rapids Catholic Central had too much firepower, winning by a final score of 86-60. The Cougars defeated the Tigers in this same matchup last year in the state quarterfinals.

Benton Harbor ends the season with a 22-3 record, along with a district title and a regional title.

