Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston selected as Indiana All-Stars head coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Adams head basketball coach Chad Johnston has been selected to coach the Indiana All-Star team when it takes on Kentucky’s All-Stars in June.

Johnston has coached Adams for five seasons and won his first Sectional title with the Eagles this season. He spent 15 seasons coaching at Washington prior to his stint with the Eagles.

The all-star teams will play two games against each other. The first game will be played in Owensboro, Ky., at the Owensboro Sportscenter on June 10. The second game will be played the following day in Indianapolis at Southport Fieldhouse.

The Indiana All-Stars roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

