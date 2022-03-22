Potawatomi Zoo opening for season on April 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend will open for the season on Friday, April 1.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The season ends Oct. 31. During the summer, June 1 to Aug. 31, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-14 and seniors 62+, and free for children ages 2 and under.

More information from the Potawatomi Zoo:

Two of the Zoo’s popular attractions, the Potawatomi Zoo Express Train, and Endangered Species Carousel, will be open during the 2022 season. Tickets for the train and carousel are $3 per ticket.

This year, the Zoo will be opening a new habitat, an outdoor giraffe savanna and indoor visitor center.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the Laidig Giraffe Conservation Center and savanna this year, a project we’ve been working on for a couple of years,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “It’ll take a little while to get the giraffes accustomed to their new space and to move the other animals who will be sharing the habitat, but we hope visitors really enjoy seeing how this area develops.”

The giraffes will share the 2-acre habitat with zebras, ostriches, and a few species of birds.

This year, the Zoo’s Education Department will have a full range of classes and camps in both the Learning Center and the AEP Foundation STEM Classroom. Details are listed on the Zoo’s website.

Some new species like the giraffes have already arrived at the Zoo, and others will be coming in this year, along with companion animals for existing species.

“It’s exciting to bring a species like Masai giraffes to the Zoo, but we’re also looking forward to some of the other new animals visitors will be able to see this year,” says Sisk. “Not only does it help preserve rare and endangered species but having animals that people are excited to see helps us spread our conservation message even further.”

Public events at the Zoo this year include Eat & Drink at the Zoo on May 21, Brew at the Zoo on September 24, Zoo Boo on October 21-23, and The Gift of Lights, beginning November 25.

A new event this year will be the United Federal Credit Union Free Kids Day on June 8. Kids will be able to attend the Zoo for free all day long, thanks to a generous sponsorship by United Federal Credit Union.

“This is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while, and we’re so thankful that UFCU is giving us the opportunity,” says Sisk.

The Zoo is continuing to work on the new lion habitat, located where the former chimpanzee habitat was, although it will not be open for the start of the Zoo season.

For more details about new animals, Education programs, construction projects, special events, or to become a member, please see potawatomizoo.org, or check the Zoo’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.

