Police: Man hit by deer while riding motorcycle in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man was hurt in Cass County after police say he was struck by a deer while riding a motorcycle.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. on Monday night to Union Road just north of Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township.

Police say a 26-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on Union Road when he was hit by a deer.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

