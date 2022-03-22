Advertisement

Mishawaka teen still missing one year later

Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for your help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from Mishawaka on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021. Hannah was reportedly last seen leaving her school building. The NCMEC says no one has seen or heard from Hannah since.

According to the NCMEC, law enforcement believes that Hannah could still be in Indiana and may still be in Mishawaka or South Bend area. It is also possible that Hannah may have traveled to Chicago or Niles.

Anyone with information on Hannah or her whereabouts is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 1-574-235-9201 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

