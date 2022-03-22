Medical Moment: A treatment for men struggling with BPH

(WNDU) - If you’re a man, you’re more than likely to one day have benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also called prostate gland enlargement, is a common condition as men get older.

An enlarged prostate gland can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms, such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder. It can also cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems. Although benign prostatic hyperplasia rarely causes symptoms before age 40, the occurrence and symptoms increase with age.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia affects about 50 percent of men between the ages of 51 and 60 and up to 90 percent of men older than 80, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

It can be very painful for men and make it almost impossible for men to go to the restroom. Now, there’s a new less invasive way to help men suffering with an enlarged prostate.

“I couldn’t work. I couldn’t function. I could not empty my bladder. I was in dire straits,” Jason Horvath said.

The pain, discomfort, and helplessness that Jason was feeling are the same symptoms millions of men experience each year due to an enlarged prostate.

“Prostate problems can be pretty serious. It starts with mild symptoms. It can progress pretty serious into urinal retention and, a complete, inability to urinate,” said Dr. Marawan El Tayeb, a urologist at Baylor Scott & White Health. “After that, it can progress to renal failure.”

Urologist Marawan El Tayeb sees up to 20 men a day suffering from BPH. The first line of treatment is medication. If that doesn’t work, doctors progress to minimally-invasive treatments.

Tests such as urine flow study, digital rectal exam, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, cystoscopy, ultrasound or prostate MRI may be used to confirm the diagnosis. Treatment for BPH may depend on the severity of the symptoms and range from no treatment to medication or surgery.

One of the newest, most effective procedures is the Holep. It’s a type of laser surgery used to open up any blockages and remove the enlarged prostate tissue.

“If you can imagine the prostate like an orange with the peel outside and fruit inside. Basically we go around the fruit, taking it out of the peel and leave the patient with a very nice open channel for them to urinate.” Dr. Marawan El Tayeb said.

70 percent of patients leave the hospital the same day. 95 percent will have the catheter removed the following day.

“So, patients will feel the benefit as, as soon as the catheter comes out, they will start feeling that they are much better. The stream is much better, and they will feel immediate benefits,” El Tayeb finished.

Physicians at UC San Diego Health are now also offering prostate artery embolization (PAE) as a new treatment option for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate.

The minimally invasive procedure is an alternative to surgery, with no hospital stay, little operative pain and lower cost. UC San Diego Health interventional radiologists and urologists screen patients as potential candidates for PAE. Typically, candidates are 50 to 85 years of age, have urinary tract symptoms, have unsuccessfully tried medications within the last six months and have undergone assessment for prostate cancer risk.

It is important that patients understand the full range of available treatment options to make an informed decision and pursue the treatment best for their individual medical situation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.