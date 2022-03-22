Holcomb passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill, local law enforcement responds

(WNDU) - It’s a matter of trust.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill he said, “entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our state,” without a permit.

Some of those entrusted to keep the streets safe feel differently.

“Yeah, I was kind of actually shocked when I heard the news last evening, I thought that maybe the governor would consider listening to (Indiana State Police) Superintendent Doug Carter and his advice on not passing the bill.”

St. Joseph County jail records indicate in the past six days, three people have been arrested for carrying a handgun without a license.

One was also preliminarily charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Another was also booked for invasion of privacy and violating a no contact order.

A third was also preliminarily charged with carrying on or near school property, and allegedly had a previous conviction for unlawful carry.

“People will still be able to get gun permits just like they are today. The only difference will be if people decide not to do it, they don’t have to,” stated Sheriff Redman. “I support the second amendment, I truly believe everybody has the right to protect themselves, but I think this is a step backwards for our law enforcement officers.”

That opinion was shared by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter—who is appointed by the governor. In the heat of the battle, Carter told lawmakers “If you support this bill, you will not be supporting us,” meaning the law enforcement community.

In a written statement released Monday, Carter pledged to concentrate on making necessary changes to firearms enforcement and to find the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm.

“Those are the things that we’ll be discussing here locally with our prosecuting attorney, our legal advisors. So, there will be a lot of discussion between here and July 1st first on how we move forward to make sure our officers are trained and know this law inside and out,” said Redman

Sheriff Redman said what really caught his attention is the fact that more than 10,000 Hoosier gun permit applicants were turned down in the years 2020, and 2021.

Statistics from the Indiana State Police show that in 2021, the permit applications of 338 St. Joseph County residents were denied.

