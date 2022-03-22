Advertisement

Holcomb faces pushback over trans sports veto

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor is facing criticism from many fellow Republicans and calls for an override of his veto on legislation banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, a decision that put him at odds with a conservative cause that has led to similar state laws across the country.

The Indiana House speaker announced plans Tuesday for a May 24 meeting during which lawmakers could override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto.

Holcomb said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said supported an override “to protect women’s athletics.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/22/2022 2:56:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb has passed a permit-less carry bill to allow Indiana residents...
Holcomb passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill, local law enforcement responds
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

Latest News

The Notre Dame hockey team will make its 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday...
Irish hockey looking for redemption in NCAA Tournament
Raffaele Santaniello, 50, faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts of...
Former employee testifies co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant intimidated her into having oral sex at work
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Staying damp Thursday through Saturday
St. Joseph County is having a public meeting for a comprehensive plan on quality of life...
St. Joseph County wants resident input on comprehensive plan for the county’s future
St. Joseph County is having a public meeting for a comprehensive plan on quality of life...
St. Joseph County schedules comprehensive plan meeting