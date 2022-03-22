Holcomb faces pushback over trans sports veto

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor is facing criticism from many fellow Republicans and calls for an override of his veto on legislation banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, a decision that put him at odds with a conservative cause that has led to similar state laws across the country.

The Indiana House speaker announced plans Tuesday for a May 24 meeting during which lawmakers could override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto.

Holcomb said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said supported an override “to protect women’s athletics.”

