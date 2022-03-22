FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY

A strong low pressure system coupled with support from the jet stream will bring about a round of possibly strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. The window for severe weather to occur with isolated storms will be between 2pm and 8pm. The tornado threat will remain low while the hail and straight line wind threat will be elevated. High temperatures will be warm and in the 60s. Initially, the morning will be cloudy with light showers before turning partly sunny in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Turning cooler. Cloudy skies with periods of rain likely. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures begin to drop through the evening. High of 46. Winds W 10-20.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s through the end of the week. A few scattered showers are possible Friday with a few snowflakes mixing in with some scattered showers on Saturday. Early next week there is a brief break before another chance of showers. Not a ton of warmth over the next 10 days. An active and cooler pattern.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 21st, 2022

Monday’s High: 73

Monday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

