Electric vehicle battery maker LG will add up to 1,200 jobs in Michigan

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution, a joint-venture partner with automaker General Motors, plans a $1.7 billion expansion in western Michigan that will add up to 1,200 jobs by 2025.

The project at the company’s site in Holland was approved Tuesday for $56.5 million in state grants and a 20-year tax break worth $132.6 million. Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr. says the expansion will quintuple the plant’s ability to produce battery components.

The average wage will be $1,257 a week, or about $65,000 annually, plus benefits. The company, which is headquartered in South Korea, could begin hiring later this year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/22/2022 11:35:39 AM (GMT -4:00)

