Ask the Doctor: COVID-related questions and taking Benadryl with pain medications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Cindy): “Does taking fish oil with a decent amount of EPA and DHA prevent COVID-caused blood clots?”

DR. BOB : Fish oil is a supplement that contains specific fatty acids. The names are quite long but abbreviated as DHA and EPA.

The medical community has investigated fish oil for years in trying to find benefits for cholesterol, heart disease and other problems. Similarly, investigators have been studying the effect of fish oil on COVID.

A specific paper was published that I think Cindy may be referring to. This paper does not tell us anything definitive about fish oil and COVID. The paper did not have statistical significance.

What this means is that we cannot say the results are not a result of chance. So, I would currently say the theory that fish oil may help decrease mortality from COVID is just that: a theory. We don’t have any compelling evidence to support it.

Question #2 (from Mandy): “How do you know the difference between COVID and sinus issues? All COVID symptoms are cold AND sinus symptoms.”

DR. BOB : This is a tough issue. It is one that has plagued us throughout the pandemic. There is no perfect way to listen to a patient’s symptoms and decide on that alone whether it is COVID or something else like allergies.

At times when there are a lot of cases in the community, it is much more likely a runny nose and scratchy throat are more likely to be due to COVID.

At times like now, where there is less COVID circulating in the community and spring has thankfully arrived, it may be more likely that those same symptoms are allergies.

In the meantime, it is worth considering if your symptoms may be COVID and to consider doing a home test.

Question #3 (from Caitlynn): “Is it safe to take Benadryl with pain meds like ibuprofen?”

DR. BOB : This is a refreshing and fairly straightforward question compared to our COVID questions.

In general, it is safe to combine Benadryl with over-the-counter pain medicines such as ibuprofen or Tylenol. All of these medicines work in different ways.

Thankfully none of them have significant interactions. I often recommend Benadryl along with pain meds for patients with sinus symptoms.

