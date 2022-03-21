Advertisement

WorkOne Northern Indiana to Host Community Job Fair in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, mark your calendars for April 5!

WorkOne Northern Indiana will host a Community Job Fair on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building, located at 2510 California Road in Elkhart.

Over 20 employers will attend with over 400 positions available for job seekers.

For more information on this job fair, click here.

More information on WorkOne:

The WorkOne Centers in North Central Indiana are open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM with varying days of operations; the Elkhart, South Bend and Warsaw are open M-F; the Plymouth office is open on M, W, and TH; and the Rochester office is open M. T, and W.

Visit WorkOne to:

  • Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more
  • Receive valuable information on career training opportunities
  • Use direct computer access to the Department of Workforce Development’s Unemployment Insurance Unit (DWD UI Unit) to file initial unemployment claims or submit weekly unemployment vouchers
  • Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s UI Unit
  • Fax documents to DWD’s UI Unit. Online workshops are also available. Visit our website www.GoToWorkOne.com to view our workshop calendar.

The local WorkOne Centers are not able to resolve unemployment claim issues. The resolution of claim issues is handled through the Department of Workforce Development via https://www.unemployment.in.gov or by calling 1-800-891-6499.

How to Contact WorkOne

  • In St. Joseph County: (574) 237-9675
  • In Elkhart County: (574) 295-0105
  • In Marshall County: (574) 936-8919
  • In Fulton County: (574) 223-8542
  • In Kosciusko County: (574) 269-3050 For more information, visit https://gotoworkone.com

