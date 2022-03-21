Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Near 70 Monday! Rain and cooler Tuesday

Enjoy the warm this Monday. The weather becomes active once again Tuesday through the weekend. Several days this week will feature below-average daily high temperatures.
Warming up for the start of spring with highs around 70!
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds throughout the day. Warm with a slight SW breeze all day. High: 70° Low: 44°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: A front will set up right over Michiana Tuesday and will allow shower chances to increase across Michiana. Expect off and on showers through midday with pockets of heavy rain late Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. High: 53° Low: 46°. Wind: ESE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Off and on rain showers through the morning will give way to pockets of heavy rain and T-showers for the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. High: 60° Low: 37°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind our cold front late Wednesday we drop our temperatures down to around 40 degrees for Thursday afternoon. Areas of light rain mixed with wet snowflakes are likely Thursday. An upper-level ridge will begin to build out west Thursday and this will keep the Great Lakes and East Coast on the cooler side, while the West Coast and Plain states see mild temperatures. Expect below-average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through Sunday. Light lake effect rain and snow showers are possible by next weekend with the cooler air in place over the Great Lakes. Temperatures slowly moderate back up next week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to...
Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history
Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Latest News

Warming up for the start of spring with highs around 70
WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast - 3-20-22 Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
First Alert Forecast: Soggy first half of the weekend. Sunny finish!
First Alert Forecast: Soggy first half of the weekend. Sunny finish!
First Alert Forecast: Soggy first half of the weekend. Sunny finish!
First Alert Forecast: Spring Arrives Today 11:33am! Warm up on the Way
First Alert Forecast: Rain for the first half of the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Rain for the first half of the weekend