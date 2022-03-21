First Alert Forecast: Near 70 Monday! Rain and cooler Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly sunny with clouds throughout the day. Warm with a slight SW breeze all day. High: 70° Low: 44°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY: A front will set up right over Michiana Tuesday and will allow shower chances to increase across Michiana. Expect off and on showers through midday with pockets of heavy rain late Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight hours. High: 53° Low: 46°. Wind: ESE 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Off and on rain showers through the morning will give way to pockets of heavy rain and T-showers for the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. High: 60° Low: 37°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind our cold front late Wednesday we drop our temperatures down to around 40 degrees for Thursday afternoon. Areas of light rain mixed with wet snowflakes are likely Thursday. An upper-level ridge will begin to build out west Thursday and this will keep the Great Lakes and East Coast on the cooler side, while the West Coast and Plain states see mild temperatures. Expect below-average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through Sunday. Light lake effect rain and snow showers are possible by next weekend with the cooler air in place over the Great Lakes. Temperatures slowly moderate back up next week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.