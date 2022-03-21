Advertisement

Spring has sprung: Fun in the sun at Howard Park

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a wonderful day for a swing, a stroll, a smooth ride, and even some subtle soaring.

The children played, parents relaxed by the fire, and there wasn’t a frown to be found.

Howard Park, named after former state senator Timothy Howard, is South Bend’s first and oldest park.

The park reopened in 2019 after a 14-month, $18 million renovation and has quickly become a family favorite for sunny days.

The local restaurants were also thankful for the sunshine.

“It helps a lot, especially when the sun is out, got the kids outside playing in the back. Love it. Good things here,” said Khan Poeun, general manager at Howard Park Public House.

Howard Park will have many events this summer. For a complete list of events, click on the link below.

Howard Park

