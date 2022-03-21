Spring has sprung: Fun in the sun at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a wonderful day for a swing, a stroll, a smooth ride, and even some subtle soaring.

The children played, parents relaxed by the fire, and there wasn’t a frown to be found.

Howard Park, named after former state senator Timothy Howard, is South Bend’s first and oldest park.

The park reopened in 2019 after a 14-month, $18 million renovation and has quickly become a family favorite for sunny days.

The local restaurants were also thankful for the sunshine.

“It helps a lot, especially when the sun is out, got the kids outside playing in the back. Love it. Good things here,” said Khan Poeun, general manager at Howard Park Public House.

