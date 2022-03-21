South Bend restaurant Roselily to change locations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of South Bend’s top food spots is getting a new location.

Roselily restaurant is announcing plans to move its current location on Lafayette Blvd. to the old Vandalia Railway station building 701 S. Main St.

It comes as part of a plan to expand the restaurant to more than double its current capacity. Owners say, while they don’t have a timeline on when it’s new location will be ready, Roselily will resume it’s regular business hours.

