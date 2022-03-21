Silver Beach Carousel reopening this upcoming Saturday; volunteers needed

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph’s well-known Silver Beach Carousel is returning to normal operation.

It’s officially reopening this coming Saturday, March 26. Masks will no longer be required.

The carousel will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and more dates could become available depending on how many volunteers are available.

Tokens can be purchased in the Brass Ring Gift Shop for the following prices:

One token for $4

Three tokens for $10

Seven tokens for $20.

If you’re interested in volunteering, send an email with the subject line “volunteer” to coordinator Pat Fisk at info@silverbeachcarousel.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.