Safe Place Week kicks off

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Safe Place Week takes place March 20-26.

The yellow and black “safe place” signs on buildings and buses represent immediate safe havens for youth who are in crisis.

There are more than 160 safe place locations in St. Joseph County alone.

They include places like fire departments, libraries, Martin’s Supermarkets, and Burger King.

“On average, we see about 35 young people a year utilize a safe place site for help,” said Christina McGovern, director of marketing and development for YSB St. Joseph County.

A young person can use their phone and text the word “safe” and their location to 44357. The closest safe place will pop up on their phone.

YSB St. Joseph County also has a 24-hour crisis line. The number is (574) 235-9396.

