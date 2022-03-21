Advertisement

Rare snake found in Alabama for second time in 60 years

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elusive reptile has made a rare appearance in Alabama.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division confirmed the discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake.

This is only the second time in more than 60 years that the indigo has been seen in the state.

Officials said they will continue to work on reintroducing the species to the state.

For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.
For only the second time in decades an elusive snake was found in Alabama.(James C. Godwin)

The indigo is the nation’s largest native snake, but it vanished in Alabama in the 1950s due in large part to habitat loss, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The first indigo snake was found in the state in 2020, according to the department.

These snakes play a significant role in the ecosystem and their disappearance could have a domino effect on other lifeforms, biologists say.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
UPDATE: Gov. Holcomb signs permit-less carry bill, vetoes trans athlete ban
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb has passed a permit-less carry bill to allow Indiana residents...
Holcomb passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill, local law enforcement responds

Latest News

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-95 while on the way to the...
Minnesota couple delivers baby on I-94
The prize is a 2022 Thor Motor Coach Delano Sprinter valued at nearly $200,000.
Tickets on sale for ‘2022 House Raffle on the Road’
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe