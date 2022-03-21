Advertisement

Purdue finally solves Beard in March, beats Texas 81-71

Texas's Marcus Carr fouls Purdue's Jaden Ivey during the second half of a second-round NCAA...
Texas's Marcus Carr fouls Purdue's Jaden Ivey during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. Purdue won 81-71. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jaden Ivey made a critical 3-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally figured out a way to get past Texas coach Chris Beard in March.

The Boilermakers beat the Longhorns 81-71 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16.

No. 3 seed Purdue advances to play 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal. Beard had beaten Purdue coach Matt Painter twice before in the NCAA Tournament.

Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas with 23 points.

3/20/2022 11:55:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

