Officials propose project for new gas station near Four Winds Casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans for a new gas station is in the works just blocks away from Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The proposed gas station is expected to be built on the northwest corner or Prairie Avenue and Olive Street.

While officials decided table the proposed project on Monday, it is expected to be up for approval at a Planning Commission meeting next month on April 18th.

Anyone with comments, concerns or seeking information about the project is invited to attend.

