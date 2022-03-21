Advertisement

Officials propose project for new gas station near Four Winds Casino

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans for a new gas station is in the works just blocks away from Four Winds Casino in South Bend.

The proposed gas station is expected to be built on the northwest corner or Prairie Avenue and Olive Street.

While officials decided table the proposed project on Monday, it is expected to be up for approval at a Planning Commission meeting next month on April 18th.

Anyone with comments, concerns or seeking information about the project is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to...
Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history
Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Latest News

New plans call for 11-hundred acres of farmland to be used for solar power production in New...
Solar farm project presented to New Carlisle
First Alert Forecast 2
First Alert Forecast: Changes on Tuesday and Wednesday
A doctor is using patients' own cells and blood to help regenerate, treat, and maintain damaged...
MM: New treatment for back pain
Benton Harbor residents are having their hand in replacing the city's lead water lines. This...
Benton Harbor workers hired for city’s lead water line replacement project
The proposed gas station is expected to be built on the northwest corner of Olive St. and...
New gas station proposed near Four Winds Casino