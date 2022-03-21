Advertisement

Notre Dame selected as No. 3 seed in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The 16-team bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament has been finalized, and Notre Dame was selected as the No. 3 seed in the Albany Regional.

The Irish will face No. 2 seed North Dakota on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at MVP Arena.

If Notre Dame advances, they will face the winner of No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 4 Harvard in the Albany Regional Championship on Saturday, March 26.

