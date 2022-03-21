Advertisement

Notre Dame loses to Texas Tech, falls short of Sweet 16

Notre Dame players, including forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) stand on...
Notre Dame players, including forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) stand on the court late in the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 59-53. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Kevin McCullar made an emphatic dunk with 15 seconds left to cap a 10-1 closing run for No. 3 seed Texas Tech, which advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 59-53 victory over Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kevin Obanor had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and McCullar and Bryson Williams each scored 14 for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made their third round of 16 in the past four tournaments and fifth in school history.

First-year coach Mark Adams’ team will next face Duke and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Dane Goodwin scored 14 points for cold-shooting Notre Dame.

3/20/2022 10:02:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

