Advertisement

Mental Health Awareness Film Festival held at St. Joseph County Public Library

By Ibrahim Samra and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two local organizations are helping smash the stigma surrounding mental health by helping folks get the help they need.

It was all part of a film fest event at the St. Joseph County Public Library on Sunday. There, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana and Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka guided folks to several different mental health-related resources.

“So often, we are equipped with the things in life to have big transactions and to do our daily life, but we’re not really equipped to reach out for help when we need it,” says Santana Bosmam, of Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka. “So, that was our goal.”

For more information on mental health awareness, or to reach out for help, you can head to mhamichiana.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to...
Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history
Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Latest News

Warming up for the start of spring with highs around 70
First Alert Forecast: Near 70 Monday! Rain and cooler Tuesday
Families are sliding into spring at Howard Park.
Spring has sprung: Fun in the sun at Howard Park
Warming up for the start of spring with highs around 70
WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast - 3-20-22 Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Two local organizations are helping smash the stigma surrounding mental health by helping folks...
Mental Health Awareness Film Festival held at St. Joseph County Public Library