Mental Health Awareness Film Festival held at St. Joseph County Public Library

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two local organizations are helping smash the stigma surrounding mental health by helping folks get the help they need.

It was all part of a film fest event at the St. Joseph County Public Library on Sunday. There, Mental Health Awareness of Michiana and Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka guided folks to several different mental health-related resources.

“So often, we are equipped with the things in life to have big transactions and to do our daily life, but we’re not really equipped to reach out for help when we need it,” says Santana Bosmam, of Leadership South Bend – Mishawaka. “So, that was our goal.”

For more information on mental health awareness, or to reach out for help, you can head to mhamichiana.org.

