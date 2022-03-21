Medical Moment: A new treatment to alleviate back pain

(WNDU) - 65 million Americans report having had back pain, and for 8 percent of all adults, it does not go away.

When other treatments don’t seem to be effective in easing back pain, surgery becomes a more realistic option. One orthopedic specialist has a new treatment he’s working on to help alleviate pain with cutting-edge technology.

Jeff Lane, is a 50-year-old who had back pain that started in his thirties, and over the years the pain became excruciating.

“I just felt this shot of pain that went, literally, from my skull to my feet,” Jeff said.

Lane tried pain relievers, prescription meds, stretching, yoga, and even back disc surgery but nothing brought long-lasting relief.

“I tried anything I could think of,” Lane continued.

That’s when a friend referred him to orthopedic specialist Dr. Brian Shiple. Dr. Shiple is a specialist at the Center for Sports Medicine and focuses in regenerative orthopedic medicine including one protocol he designed for disc problems, called Spine Renu.

“When we are performing our spine renew program, we’re actually making four different products from the patient’s blood and bone marrow,” Dr. Shiple said.

Dr. Shiple draws a patient’s blood and makes platelet rich plasma, or PRP, and a platelet product used to treat damaged, inflamed, nerves. Then he extracts water from the leftover plasma to treat and heal the injured annular disc.

“It ends up with a very thick, yellow looking fluid, and we inject that into the annular tear,” Dr. Shiple said.

Finally, Dr. Shiple treats the bony joints at the end of the spine with concentrated bone marrow.

Before the Spine Renu therapy, Lane was cautious around his three rambunctious dogs, especially Greta, who weighs 140 pounds.

“I can, you know, play around with her and not worry about am I going to hurt my back?” Jeff said.

