Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Cormican was reported missing back on March 22, 2021.
Mishawaka teen still missing one year later
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
UPDATE: Gov. Holcomb signs permit-less carry bill, vetoes trans athlete ban
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms
This comes after 12-year-old Rio Allred committed suicide last week following heartbreaking...
Hundreds of students walkout of North Side Middle School in protest of district’s handle on bullying
On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb has passed a permit-less carry bill to allow Indiana residents...
Holcomb passes ‘constitutional carry’ bill, local law enforcement responds

Latest News

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-95 while on the way to the...
Minnesota couple delivers baby on I-94
The prize is a 2022 Thor Motor Coach Delano Sprinter valued at nearly $200,000.
Tickets on sale for ‘2022 House Raffle on the Road’
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe