Man dead after getting hit by Jeep in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after its Fatal Team responded to a crash on Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Cromwell man.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, police say a 25-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Compass northbound on State Road 13, north of Syracuse Webster Road, just before 3:50 a.m. when a 21-year-old man who was walking on the travel portion of the roadway was struck by the Jeep.

The man, identified as Eric Espinoza, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police gave no indication as to whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they say it remains under investigation.

