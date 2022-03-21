Advertisement

Man dead after getting hit by Jeep in Kosciusko County

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after its Fatal Team responded to a crash on Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Cromwell man.

According to the preliminary results of the investigation, police say a 25-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Compass northbound on State Road 13, north of Syracuse Webster Road, just before 3:50 a.m. when a 21-year-old man who was walking on the travel portion of the roadway was struck by the Jeep.

The man, identified as Eric Espinoza, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police gave no indication as to whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they say it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to...
Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history
Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb signs H.B. 1296, allowing permit-less carry statewide
New plans call for 11-hundred acres of farmland to be used for solar power production in New...
Solar farm project presented to New Carlisle
First Alert Forecast 2
First Alert Forecast: Changes on Tuesday and Wednesday
A doctor is using patients' own cells and blood to help regenerate, treat, and maintain damaged...
MM: New treatment for back pain
Benton Harbor residents are having their hand in replacing the city's lead water lines. This...
Benton Harbor workers hired for city’s lead water line replacement project