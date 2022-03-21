Advertisement

Luncheon celebrates 40 years of fundraising program led by local Catholic students & staff

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Catholic schools and community leaders are celebrating 40 years of the “You Can Lend A Hand” program.

Since 1982, area Catholic school students have raised $11.6 million by selling coupon books.

The money raised is not only used to help improve resources within the classroom, but to support teachers who leave a long-lasting impact on their students.

“Excellence should always be celebrated, and that’s what we are here to do today,” says Daniel Fitzpatrick, chairman and CEO of Quality Dining, INC. “The support comes easy. They always want to be here to relish again the success these teachers have had and the unbelievable dedication they give to our families.”

So far, schools have sold more than 90,000 coupons this year, raising more than $80,000.

