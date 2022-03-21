Advertisement

I&M raising reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has begun raising the water level upstream of Elkhart’s Hydroelectric Plant.

It was lowered two feet back in December to reduce ice buildup and upstream flooding. I&M says it will slowly be raised about six inches per day over a three-to-four-day period to its spring and summer time operating level.

It’s especially important for residents along the St. Joseph River who live within eight miles of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant to be aware of the change in water levels in case any work needs to be finished along the riverbank.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Overdoses are putting Elkhart officials on high alert.
Elkhart officials concerned after increase in drug overdoses
The Knights now find themselves penning a new entry in the history books, as they advance to...
Marian boys hoops going to state for first time in school history
Homicide investigation
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student
Notre Dame's Sam Brunelle (33) and Olivia Miles (5) celebrate after a first-round game against...
Miles’ triple-double leads Notre Dame women past UMass 89-78

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb signs H.B. 1296, allowing permit-less carry statewide
New plans call for 11-hundred acres of farmland to be used for solar power production in New...
Solar farm project presented to New Carlisle
First Alert Forecast 2
First Alert Forecast: Changes on Tuesday and Wednesday
A doctor is using patients' own cells and blood to help regenerate, treat, and maintain damaged...
MM: New treatment for back pain
Benton Harbor residents are having their hand in replacing the city's lead water lines. This...
Benton Harbor workers hired for city’s lead water line replacement project