I&M raising reservoir level at Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has begun raising the water level upstream of Elkhart’s Hydroelectric Plant.

It was lowered two feet back in December to reduce ice buildup and upstream flooding. I&M says it will slowly be raised about six inches per day over a three-to-four-day period to its spring and summer time operating level.

It’s especially important for residents along the St. Joseph River who live within eight miles of the Elkhart Hydroelectric Plant to be aware of the change in water levels in case any work needs to be finished along the riverbank.

