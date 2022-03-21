Crews investigating fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a two-story building in South Bend.

The fire started around 7:30 Monday morning near the intersection of Miami Street and Indiana Avenue. Crews were able to get the flames under control in about 40 minutes.

There were issues in putting out the fire because of a power line in the way, so crews had to wait until the power was shut off before spraying water on it.

No injuries were reported.

